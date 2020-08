cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The government employment agency announced on Sunday that since Thursday some 8,245 Israelis returned to their jobs and 1,608 signed up as unemployed, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv.In total, 851,051 are currently registered as unemployed, of whom 536,906 were put on unpaid vacation.