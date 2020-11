The killings were carried out on Sunday by an armed group called OLF Shane in the Western Wollega Zone of Oromiya region, administrator Elias Umeta told Reuters.

"We buried today 32 of them. About 700 to 750 people were also displaced from the area," he said.

