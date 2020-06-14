Hadassah chief Zeev Rotstein suffers from minor stroke over weekend

“We were promised by the Finance and Health ministries that we would be fully reimbursed for the extra cost for the corona treatment and the loss of patients that did not come,” Rotstein said Thursday, adding that he had "warned the ministries that we will be shut down if we do not urgently receive relief.”Recall that Hadassah was in terrible debt before Rotstein took over in 2016. Since then, Rotstein said the hospital was on the path to pay back its deep debt by 2025. Nonetheless, because of its challenging economic past, the hospital cannot borrow money from the bank to help it get through.