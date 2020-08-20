Hadassah hopes to test, manufacture and distribute Russian vaccine

Israel’s Hadassah Medical Center is in negotiations to test the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and to potentially manufacture and distribute it in the Jewish state, if the Phase III clinical trial is successful, The Jerusalem Post confirmed.Dr. Polina Stepensky told the Post that “we are in negotiations.” The Health Ministry confirmed that it is aware. It did not say whether it would authorize the move.“The vaccine is very good,” Stepensky said, though she admitted it still needs further testing. “We want to collaborate so that we can learn and understand more.”This is a developing story.