Hadassah Medical Center announces establishment of new coronavirus dept.

The Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem announced on Tuesday that it opened a new department for treating coronavirus patients.

30 new beds were added on Tuesday morning to the 120 existing beds allocated for coronavirus patients at the Hadassah Medical Center.

"As promised by the Hadassah management, the medical center will continue to increase the number of beds allocated for coronavirus patients," a statement by Hadassah read.

"Hadassah will expand coronavirus departments as needed, as to avoid a situation where a patient cannot be admitted because of a lack of space," the statement read.

Hadassah director-general Prof. Zeev Rotstein called on the government to provide assistance to public hospitals.

"Fulfil your budgetary duty during these challenging times and provide assistance to the country's public hospitals - with infrastructure, medicine and personnel," Prof. Rotstein wrote.