Haifa City Councilwoman Naama Lazimi was sworn into the Knesset on Tuesday.Lazimi replaced Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev, who resigned from the Knesset via the Norwegian Law, which enables ministers to quit the parliament in favor of the next candidate on their party's list, and allows them to return if they resign from the cabinet.Bar Lev was the 14th minister to resign from the Knesset since the government was formed nine days ago as part of the Norwegian law.