Haifa school that invited left-wing organization head faces sanctions

The school in question is the 107 year-old Reali School in Haifa. Last week, El-Ad, who was recently publicly criticized after referring to Israel as an apartheid state, gave a lecture to students at the Reali School.

Now, the school might face sanctions as Gallant promised to react harshly against schools that do not follow the ministry's guidelines.

"I think this goes against the state, and I'm not talking about right or left wing - it can happen in both radical right-wing organizations as well as in radical left-wing organizations," Gallant told Walla.

After left-wing non-profit organization B’Tselem's director-general Hagai El-Ad spoke at a school in Haifa earlier this month despite the Education Ministry prohibiting it, Education Minister Yoav Gallant said that he is considering imposing sanctions on the school, Walla reported.