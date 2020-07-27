Hamas asked Israel to build airport, sea port in Gaza - Haniyeh

Haniyeh claimed as well that Hamas was offered economic aid worth $15 billion, including an airport and sea port as part of the Deal of the Century peace plan. Hamas refused the offer as the aid would only be given on condition that the terror group disarm.

Hamas asked Israel to build an airport or sea port in the Gaza Strip during the last round of discussions between the two, but was refused after Arab officials and Palestinian Authority officials told Israel that such a move would cause a split between the West Bank and Gaza, said Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, according to KAN news.