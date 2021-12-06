Hamas militant dies in tunnel collapse in Gaza

A member of Hamas's military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, died after one of the tunnels used by the terrorist movement in the Gaza Strip collapsed east of Gaza City on Monday, the Brigades announced on Monday morning.

In May, Hamas's leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar claimed that the movement had 500 km. of tunnels in the Gaza Strip and that only five percent had been damaged in Operation Guardian of the Walls.

The entire Gaza Strip has an area of 365 square kilometers, which would mean that the tunnel systems must cover most of the coastal enclave, if Sinwar’s claims are true.

