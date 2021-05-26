Hamas's Sinwar: We have 10,000 terrorists within Israel

Sinwar added that Hamas planned to fire 300 rockets at once, with 150 being fired towards Tel Aviv, shortly before the ceasefire came into effect, but decided not to in respect of the Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

"The occupation has failed to destroy the Hamas metro," said Sinwar, according to Palestinian media. Despite reports that Israeli strikes destroyed much of Hamas's tunnel network (known as the "Metro"), the terrorist leader claimed that the movement has over 500 km of tunnels in Gaza and that not even 5% of the tunnels were impacted by the strikes. The entire Gaza Strip has an area of 365 square kilometers.

Sinwar denied reports that Israel had succeeded in tricking Gaza terrorist groups into thinking it was about to launch a ground invasion in order to drive them into tunnels, claiming that Hamas's intelligence is "familiar with the enemy's plans and knew that there would be no ground invasion."

The Hamas leader stressed that al-Aqsa and Jerusalem are a "red line" and warned that the situation after the operation is not the same as it was beforehand.

Hamas leader in Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, warned on Wednesday that the terrorist group has 10,000 terrorists within Israel who are "ready to respond" if Jerusalem is harmed, in his first speech since Operation Guardian of the Walls.