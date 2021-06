"Hamas is watching the events occurring in Jerusalem and is ready for every occurrence," he added.

This comes after great backlash from the ultra-Orthodox parties warning that the new government would destroy Israel as a Jewish State, as well as MK Chickli and Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir's rejected attempts to enter the Temple Mount without prior notice of their arrival.

Hamas spokesperson Mushir al-Masri revealed in an interview on Nas Radio Tuesday that he "doesn't recommend Israelis believe their government, the opposition is only telling the truth," according to N12 news.