Hamas condemns PA for Facebook hacks

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem condemned the Palestinian Authority for a "long-running cyber espionage campaign" against Facebook and Palestinian users of the social media platform, Hamas announced on their website on Thursday.
Qassem addressed claims that Facebook has made
regarding hacks by Palestinian intelligence, insinuating in a press statement that "security services in the West Bank" were responsible.
On Wednesday, Facebook published a report accusing the cyber wing of the Palestinian Preventive Security Service (PSS), an intelligence body loyal to Abbas, of running hacking operations.
These operations targeted Palestinian reporters, activists and dissidents, in addition to groups across the Middle East, including Syria.
A Palestinian human rights advocacy group expressed their concerns over the privacy breaches, and called for a serious investigation into the matter, Palestinian media reported.