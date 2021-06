pic.twitter.com/7MkGXIOtHq Haredi website censors Labor chief Merav Michaeli from picture of leaders of incoming coalition https://t.co/Ane9nPpDHk June 7, 2021

Ultra-Orthodox Israeli website B'Hadrei Haredim ("In ultra-Orthodox rooms") blurred over Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli in a picture of coalition party leaders placed on their website.In an article detailing the coalition agreements between the parties of the incoming government, the news website blurred out Michaeli, who is the only female leader of the eight parties in the new coalition.