Hasidic org members protest against gov't attempts to ban Uman pilgrimage

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Dozens members of the Breslov Hasidic group took to the streets of Safed on Thursday in a spontaneous protest against the government's attempts to prevent the annual pilgrimage to Uman in light of the coronavirus pandemic.The protesters, who view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the one responsible for the ban on entering Ukraine, knew that Netanyahu is currently in Safed on vacation and held the protest in the hopes of drawing his attention. An online campaign that began Thursday morning is reportedly using the slogan "Netanyahu is bad for believers."