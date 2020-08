"Health Minister Yuli Edelstein is taking the matter very seriously. The minister instructed that a deep investigation be conducted and that recommendations be brought before him within a week, including personal recommendations if needed," said the ministry in a statement.

The Health Ministry is investigating whether additional deaths were also not reported.

The Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that it had failed to report 53 deaths caused by the coronavirus in the Magen Avot v'Imahot (Guarding Fathers and Mothers) program.