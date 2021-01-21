The Health Ministry Vaccine Prioritization Committee recommended on Thursday expanding the administration of coronavirus vaccines to teenagers who are 16-18 years old.The committee discussed the various options, despite slight disruptions in the distribution of the vaccine that are expected in early February, according to Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister newspaper. For the time being, the Health Ministry intends to allow only 11th and 12th graders to be vaccinated so that they can gain access to their exams as smoothly as possible.