Health Ministry considers rapid COVID tests over PCR tests for hotels

The Health Ministry is considering requiring people to take a rapid antigen test daily in place of a PCR test to visit the country’s hotels, The Jerusalem Post has confirmed.

The move would be made in an effort to reduce congestion at PCR testing centers and to encourage domestic tourism

However, a source in the ministry stressed that it would not do away with testing completely. Rather, it would mean replacing the PCR test, whose results are good for three days but must be taken in advance since results are only delivered around 24 hours later, with a daily rapid antigen test.

No solution has yet been found to fund the antigen tests or make them easily available to hotel visitors and, as such, it is unclear if the change will move forward.

Since the start of the school year and the Rosh Hashanah holiday, PCR testing complexes - especially those operated by the Home Front Command - have been plagued by long lines.

The New QuickVue at-home COVID test kit (credit: REMIPHARM GROUP)

People can exit isolation on the seventh rather than the 14th day if they can show a negative test. Nearly 200,000 students and education staff are in isolation, the Health Ministry reported Friday morning.

In addition, families hoping to travel throughout the country require that all of their children under 12, who cannot vaccinate, be screened.

On the second day of Rosh Hashanah, some people experienced waits of up to four hours to be tested.