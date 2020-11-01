Helicopter carrying IDF chief of staff makes emergency landing

A UH-60A Black Hawk “ Yanshuf ” helicopter carrying IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi made an emergency landing Sunday after it experienced a technical malfunction in its engine.

The helicopter landed at a base in the center of the country and there were no casualties or damage to the platform, the military said, adding that the incident would be investigated.

After it landed Kochavi continued to his destination by car.

It’s the second time in less than six months that a Yansuf carrying Kochavi has been forced to make emergency landings following engine malfunctions.

In early July the Yanshuf helicopter in which IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi was flying experienced a malfunction shortly after take-off from the Knesset as it was heading to the Tel Nof airbase.

The incident occurred as the pilots performed a drill to alternate engines but both switched off and caused the helicopter to plummet before the pilots managed to reactivate one of the engines some 30m from the ground.

According to a statement released by the military at the time, one of the Black Hawk helicopter’s motors experienced a “technical malfunction.”

While the IDF said at the time that “at no time was there a threat to the lives of the passengers,” a report by Channel 12 said that the incident nearly led to a “disaster” due to incorrect handling of the situation by the flight crew as they shut down the aircraft’s working motor along with the one experiencing the malfunction.

The following month, Israel Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin grounded the fleet following a number of technical malfunctions that have occurred in the helicopters’ engines since June.

Except for operational activities, the squadron was ordered not to take part in training and transport operations until the end of an in-depth technical investigation, the military said in a statement at the time.

The UH-60A Black Hawk, a medium-utility two-engine helicopter manufactured by Sikorsky, has been in service in the IAF since 1994 and was first used in combat during Operation Grapes of Wrath against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon in 1996.

The helicopter was designed in the 1970s as a utility tactical transport aircraft for the United States Air Force and can carry a dozen troops with equipment or over one ton of equipment.