The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Helicopter carrying IDF chief of staff makes emergency landing

Incident is the second in the past six months

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 15:56
Blackhawk helicopters take part in IDF Air Force drill, July 2017 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Blackhawk helicopters take part in IDF Air Force drill, July 2017
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A UH-60A Black Hawk “Yanshuf” helicopter carrying IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi made an emergency landing Sunday after it experienced a technical malfunction in its engine.
The helicopter landed at a base in the center of the country and there were no casualties or damage to the platform, the military said, adding that the incident would be investigated.
After it landed Kochavi continued to his destination by car.
It’s the second time in less than six months that a Yansuf carrying Kochavi has been forced to make emergency landings following engine malfunctions.
In early July the Yanshuf helicopter in which IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi was flying experienced a malfunction shortly after take-off from the Knesset as it was heading to the Tel Nof airbase.
The incident occurred as the pilots performed a drill to alternate engines but both switched off and caused the helicopter to plummet before the pilots managed to reactivate one of the engines some 30m from the ground.
According to a statement released by the military at the time, one of the Black Hawk helicopter’s motors experienced a “technical malfunction.”
While the IDF said at the time that “at no time was there a threat to the lives of the passengers,” a report by Channel 12 said that the incident nearly led to a “disaster” due to incorrect handling of the situation by the flight crew as they shut down the aircraft’s working motor along with the one experiencing the malfunction.
The following month, Israel Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin grounded the fleet following a number of technical malfunctions that have occurred in the helicopters’ engines since June.
Except for operational activities, the squadron was ordered not to take part in training and transport operations until the end of an in-depth technical investigation, the military said in a statement at the time.
The UH-60A Black Hawk, a medium-utility two-engine helicopter manufactured by Sikorsky, has been in service in the IAF since 1994 and was first used in combat during Operation Grapes of Wrath against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon in 1996.
The helicopter was designed in the 1970s as a utility tactical transport aircraft for the United States Air Force and can carry a dozen troops with equipment or over one ton of equipment.


Tags IDF Blackhawk helicopter Aviv Kochavi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Justice has been achieved in the Labour Party By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, Trump need to stop corrosive culture of spin By YAAKOV KATZ
The Mandela Effect, fake news and elections By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': F-35 sale isn't dangerous, Netanyahu's lies are By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
3 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
4 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by