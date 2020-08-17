IAF grounds Yansuf squadron over series of technical malfunctions

Israel’s squadron of Black Hawk helicopters has been grounded following a series of technical malfunctions over the past two months.The decision by Israel Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin was made on Monday morning after a number of technical malfunctions that have occurred in the helicopters’ engines since June. Except for operational activities, the squadron will not take part in training and transport operations until the end of an in-depth technical investigation, the military said in a statement.In early July the Yansuf helicopter in which IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi was flying experienced a malfunction shortly after take-off from the Knesset as it was heading to the Tel Nof airbase.The incident occurred as the pilots performed a drill to alternate engines but both switched off and caused the helicopter to plummet before the pilots managed to reactivate one of the engines some 30m from the ground.According to a statement released by the military at the time, one of the Black Hawk helicopter’s motors experienced a “technical malfunction.”The IDF said at the time that the incident nearly led to a “disaster” due to incorrect handling of the situation by the flight crew as they shut down the aircraft’s working motor along with the one experiencing the malfunction.The UH-60A Black Hawk, a medium-utility two-engine helicopter manufactured by Sikorsky, has been in service in the IAF since 1994 and was first used in combat during Operation Grapes of Wrath against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon in 1996.The helicopter was designed in the 1970s as a utility tactical transport aircraft for the United States Air Force and can carry a dozen troops with equipment or over one ton of equipment.