The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Herzog asks foreign diplomats to urge their nations to boycott Durban Conference

Herzog was speaking at the annual state reception hosted just ahead of Rosh Hashanah by the president of Israel and the Foreign Minister for the foreign diplomatic corps.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 19:54
President Herzog addressing the foreign diplomatic corps. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
President Herzog addressing the foreign diplomatic corps.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog on Thursday urged foreign diplomats stationed in Israel to ask their nations and governments to boycott the upcoming Durban IV conference scheduled to take place in late September, around the same time as the opening of the 76th United Nations General Assembly.
Herzog was speaking at the annual state reception hosted just ahead of Rosh Hashanah by the president of Israel and the Foreign Minister for the foreign diplomatic corps.
Several countries with which Israel has diplomatic relations have already opted out of the conference, realizing that it will be used as a platform for antisemitism and Israel-bashing. Delving into a little family history, Herzog spoke of his father who, as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, in 1975, famously tore up the resolution equating Zionism with racism. He mentioned his uncle Abba Eban, who had been Israel’s longest-serving foreign minister, and his other uncle Yaakov Herzog who had been Israel’s ambassador to Canada, where he had verbally wrestled the forces of antisemitism.
With this background, said Herzog, he knows very well what it means to be a diplomat and how complicated it is.
Antisemitism, which should have been fossilized by now, he said, is again rearing its ugly head and spewing hatred and incitement.
Turning to developments in the Middle East, Herzog said that the countries in the region have a choice between good and evil. Israel is always ready to be a friend to those who choose the path of peace, he said, but unfortunately evil continues to permeate the Middle East, with hate, incitement and war.
In this context, he assured his guests that Israel will stand firm in its efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
Herzog was particularly pleased that among his guests were the ambassador of Morocco and the newly arrived ambassador of Bahrain.
President Herzog raising a toast with the First Lady and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO) President Herzog raising a toast with the First Lady and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Regarding everyone in the capacity-filled hall as a friend of Israel, he voiced the wish that their countries might find as many avenues as possible for continued cooperation with Israel.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who temporarily escaped the boisterous Knesset debate on the national budget, arrived late and spoke very briefly, explaining the reason he was popular was because his speeches were so short.
Like Herzog, his focus was largely on friendship and cooperation, because friendship, he said, was to do things together.
In wishing everyone a happy New Year, Lapid said, “If the budget passes within the next 12 hours, I’ll wish myself a happy New Year.”
Zambia’s Ambassador Martin Chungu Mwanambale, who is dean of the Diplomatic Corps, brought the goodwill greetings of the diplomatic community and commented that the past year had been eventful and marked by changes and challenges, most notably, a new president and a new government. He congratulated Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Lapid
He also congratulated the Israel government on its ability to confront the economic and social changes resulting from the pandemic, and said that the government’s actions in this regard were also beneficial to the diplomatic community.
Herzog introduced a new-old tradition of a reception line. The reception line – the shaking of hands with the president and posing for a photograph with him – had been abolished when Shimon Peres took office in deference to his advanced age. There was likewise no reception line during the term of Reuven Rivlin, who was also a somewhat senior citizen when he took office. But scores of diplomats were quite happy to line up beneath the pergola at the entrance to the main hall in the presidential building, to come forward to meet and greet the president.
Herzog already knew many of them, and in most cases, engaged in brief chit-chat. He had a much longer conversation with Khaled Yousif al-Jalahma, the ambassador of Bahrain, who had arrived in Israel only two days earlier, but who was very gung-ho. When one diplomat asked Herzog whether he was tired after standing so long for all the hand-shaking, Herzog replied that he’s never tired.
After the formalities, everyone again went outside for a New Year toast with wine or orange juice, with Herzog wishing a sweet, healthy and peaceful year to all of Israel, to all the people in the region and all the people in the world.


Tags Yair Lapid isaac herzog Durban Conference
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must ease the process with entry permits - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Bennett-the-mensch refuses to be the ‘un-apologist-in-chief’ - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

The best part of Rosh Hashana: being together - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

The sins of the digital era - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
ALAN BAKER

Repatriating Israeli hostages is a basic humanitarian matter - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021
4

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery
5

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by