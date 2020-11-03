High Court rejects state's request, Draft Law to become annulled Feb 1

The High Court of Justice rejected the state's request for another deferral in canceling the current Draft Law that exempts ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students from being enlisted in the IDF, Israeli media reported.According to the decision, the law will become annulled on February 1, 2021. If the state fails to pass a new law by that time, ultra-Orthodox conscripts will be forced to enlist in the IDF according to the law that applies to all Israeli citizens. The High Court determined that no more deferrals will be given to the state on this matter.