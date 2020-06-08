The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
High schools educational trips to Poland canceled due to coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 8, 2020 11:31
Due to the rise of coronavirus infections, the Education Ministry has announced on Monday that school trips to Poland slated for October and November, meant to educate high schoolers on the Holocaust, have been canceled.
This was decided after an evaluation by the Education Ministry in consultation with the Health Ministry. They concluded that given limitations because of coronavirus, it would be impossible to properly arrange such an operation. The Education Ministry has begun looking into alternatives, either delaying the flights to Poland to 2021, or organizing a Holocaust education tour in Israel instead of Poland.
Australia says China unresponsive to its pleas to ease tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 12:44 PM
Malaysia reports 7 new coronavirus cases; no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 12:42 PM
Indonesia reports 847 new coronavirus infections, 32 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 12:06 PM
Turkey orders 149 people detained for suspected Gulen links -Anadolu
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 11:42 AM
Male MK to head Knesset Committee on Advancing Women
Seven suspects arrested for shooting police car in Ramle
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 09:50 AM
Philippines probes fake Facebook accounts after anti-terror law protest
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 09:48 AM
US decision to withdraw troops from Germany "unacceptable" - Merkel ally
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 09:47 AM
Japan watching Hong Kong situation with "deep concern" - Abe
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 09:33 AM
Coronavirus update: 61 new patients overnight, 298 people dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 09:27 AM
Thailand reports 7 more coronavirus cases, all in quarantine
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 08:14 AM
Denmark lifts limit on public gatherings to 50 people from 10
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 08:12 AM
New Zealand's last coronavirus patient fully recovers
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 06:31 AM
AIPAC releases statement mourning death of George Floyd
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 04:04 AM
Israeli prison guards suspected of catching coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/07/2020 11:27 PM
