High schools educational trips to Poland canceled due to coronavirus

Due to the rise of coronavirus infections, the Education Ministry has announced on Monday that school trips to Poland slated for October and November, meant to educate high schoolers on the Holocaust, have been canceled.This was decided after an evaluation by the Education Ministry in consultation with the Health Ministry. They concluded that given limitations because of coronavirus, it would be impossible to properly arrange such an operation. The Education Ministry has begun looking into alternatives, either delaying the flights to Poland to 2021, or organizing a Holocaust education tour in Israel instead of Poland.