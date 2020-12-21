Hilltop Youth killed in accident while fleeing police

A 19-year-old from the Hilltop Youth movement was killed after his vehicle flipped over while he was running from police, according to Israel Police

Police arrived at the scene after receiving reports that passengers in an Israeli vehicle were throwing rocks at a Palestinian vehicle. The police ordered the Israeli vehicle to stop and the driver attempted to escape from the scene. Near the Rimonim Junction, the vehicle flipped over, leading to the death of one of the passengers. Four passengers in the car were injured lightly.The youth claimed that the car flipped because the police vehicle hit them, according to KAN news.