Holon: One dead, two injured in car collision with wall

An 80-year-old woman died and two people were injured in a crash in Holon on Sunday as a vehicle crashed into a wall, according to Israeli media.

The crash occurred in an underground parking lot on Naomi Shemer street in Holon, according to MDA.

A 45-year-old woman was evacuated in critical condition to the Shamir Medical Center, while medics tried to resuscitate her.

An 80-year-old man was evacuated in moderate condition to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon with upper body wounds.

"We arrived at the scene and saw a car that had crashed into a wall and was severely damaged in its front section," MDA medics Daniel Giat and Natan Ross said.

"The driver was unconscious, was not breathing, and did not have a pulse. We extracted her from the car and tried to resuscitate her but were forced to announce her death. An 80-year-old man was sitting next to the woman in the front seat and a woman around 40 was extracted from the seats in the back. She was in serious condition but her condition began to deteriorate as we drove to the hospital," they said.

Police outside of the parking lot where a car crashed into a wall on September 19, 2021. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Police officers arrived at the site of the crash and are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.