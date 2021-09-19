The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Holon: One dead, two injured in car collision with wall

An 80-year-old woman died and two people were injured in a crash in Holon on Sunday as a car crashed into a wall in an underground parking lot.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 17:18
MDA paramedics administer treatment after a car crashed into a wall in an underground parking lot in Holon on September 19, 2021. (photo credit: MDA OPERATIONAL COVERAGE)
MDA paramedics administer treatment after a car crashed into a wall in an underground parking lot in Holon on September 19, 2021.
(photo credit: MDA OPERATIONAL COVERAGE)
An 80-year-old woman died and two people were injured in a crash in Holon on Sunday as a vehicle crashed into a wall, according to Israeli media.
The crash occurred in an underground parking lot on Naomi Shemer street in Holon, according to MDA.
A 45-year-old woman was evacuated in critical condition to the Shamir Medical Center, while medics tried to resuscitate her.
An 80-year-old man was evacuated in moderate condition to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon with upper body wounds. 
"We arrived at the scene and saw a car that had crashed into a wall and was severely damaged in its front section," MDA medics Daniel Giat and Natan Ross said. 
"The driver was unconscious, was not breathing, and did not have a pulse. We extracted her from the car and tried to resuscitate her but were forced to announce her death. An 80-year-old man was sitting next to the woman in the front seat and a woman around 40 was extracted from the seats in the back. She was in serious condition but her condition began to deteriorate as we drove to the hospital," they said.
Police outside of the parking lot where a car crashed into a wall on September 19, 2021. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Police outside of the parking lot where a car crashed into a wall on September 19, 2021. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Police officers arrived at the site of the crash and are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. 


Tags mda police Car Crash
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Religion is not a political tool - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett is learning that political statements do not make political reality - Opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Talk about a mixture of irony and idiocy in Israeli COVID policy

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Gilboa Prison break isn't the stuff of legends

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
3

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
4

Flu season expected to slam Israel early and hard, health officials say

Women shopping in Jerusalem with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic
5

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by