Home Front Command allegedly contradicts gov't directives on lockdown

The Home Front Command allegedly approved for kindergartens to remain open on Friday, contradicting the government's directives on the matter, according to Walla! News.The Private Kindergartens Forum announced on Wednesday evening that kindergartens were allowed to open on Friday, according to directives provided by the Home Front Command, and in contradiction to government directives. The Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry rejected the claims, stating that "no changes were made to the directives. Kindergartens will remain closed tomorrow." The Private Kindergartens Forum on the other hand, stated that "we spoke to representatives of the Home Front Command several times in the past few hours and were told time and time again that the private kindergartens were not included in the directives and may open tomorrow," a statement read.The Health Ministry did not comment.