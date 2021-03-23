Houthis respond to Saudi Truce offer with drone attack

A Houthi drone attack against a Saudi Arabian airport was the response to Monday's Saudi truce offer, Reuters reported on Tuesday.While there has been no confirmation yet from Saudi authorities, the Abha airport has been the target of several attacks during the six year Yemeni civil war.On Monday Saudi Arabia offered a ceasefire to the Houthis, which included a partial lifting of blockades. However, Houthi negotiators demand a full lifting of all aerial and maritime blockades on their territory.