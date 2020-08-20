Hundreds of parents protest outside Justice Minister Nissenkorn's home

Hundreds of parents and activists protested on Thursday evening in front of the house of Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn in Hod HaSharon, following two incidents that recently exposed cases of children being abused in daycare centers.The protesters demanded that Nissenkorn takes a harsher stance against child abusers. The Justice Ministry responded by saying that Nissenkorn is in favor of imposing more severe punishments on those charged with abusing children, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv.