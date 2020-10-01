Ichilov Hospital opens sixth coronavirus ward

Ichilov Hospital, the hospital with the most coronavirus wards in the country, opened a sixth one on Thursday. Patients from all over the country are currently treated in the facility, which is equipped with advanced technologies, according to the hospital."We are proud of our teams, who are committing so enthusiastically and professionally to the growing number of coronavirus wards and giving personal, high-level care in such poor and improvised conditions," said deputy director Prof. Gil Fire.