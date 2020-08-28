IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

IAF aircraft and IDF tanks struck targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip on Thursday night in response to the continued launch of incendiary and explosive balloons from the Strip, according to the IDF Spokespersons Unit.Underground infrastructure and military positions belonging to Hamas were targeted in the strikes.A number of incendiary and explosive balloon landed in southern Israel on Thursday, sparking 26 fires throughout the region.