IDF announces holiday lockdown of West Bank and Gaza Strip

The IDF announced on Sunday that a lockdown will be imposed on the West Bank and Gaza during the Jewish holiday period in September.

On Rosh Hashanah, all checkpoints and crossings will be closed from Monday at 4:00 p.m. to Thursday at 12:00 a.m. A second lockdown will commence on Yom Kippur, from September 15 at 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on September 17.

A lockdown will also be imposed on Sukkot, starting from September 20 at 4:00 p.m. to September 22 at 12:00 a.m. and a fourth and final lockdown will be imposed on Simhat Torah, from 4:00 p.m. on September 27 to 12:00 a.m. on September 29.