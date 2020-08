Brig.-Gen. Nissan Davidi has been appointed to head the Home Front Command's contact tracing using, in charge of cutting off infection chains, the IDF said Tuesday.Davidi served as the logistics officer of the Home Front Command and and the Northern Command, and he headed logistics for the army's Technological and Logistics Directorate.He was supposed to be discharged from the IDF, but postponed his discharge to take on this new role.