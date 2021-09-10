IDF arrest five family members of Gilboa prisoners - report

IDF troops arrested five family members of the escaped Gilboa prisoners , including Raafat Gawadra and Youssef Qadri, the brother of escaped prisoner Yaquob Qadiri, Palestinian media reported on Friday morning.

Defense Minister Gantz participated in a situation assessment in the Salem IDF base in the Jezreel Valley.

"Determined work is being carried out, with proper collaboration between the different security branches," Gantz said at the end of the assessment.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"I hope the day ends quietly, but in any case the IDF is prepared for any development. In the end, sooner or later, we will get our hands on the escaped prisoners," he said.

Fatah's ZAKARIA ZUBEIDI 370 (credit: Reuters)



pic.twitter.com/qrZYkkjWC8 גנץ אחרי הערכת מצב בשומרון: "נשים את היד על המחבלים שנמלטו. יש פעולה נרחבת בשטח באזור הזה ובשטחים רחוקים. שיתוף הפעולה עם הרשות הפלסטינית נמשך" @ItayBlumental September 10, 2021



pic.twitter.com/qrZYkkjWC8 גנץ אחרי הערכת מצב בשומרון: "נשים את היד על המחבלים שנמלטו. יש פעולה נרחבת בשטח באזור הזה ובשטחים רחוקים. שיתוף הפעולה עם הרשות הפלסטינית נמשך" @ItayBlumental September 10, 2021

Six high security prisoners escaped the Gilboa prison compound earlier this week.

Zakaria Zubeidi, a Fatah commander who was responsible for multiple terrorist attacks and for killing many Israelis is one of the escaped prisoners.

Zubeidi was arrested by the Shin Bet in 2019 following intelligence that he was planning a serious attack in the West Bank, and for two shooting attacks against Israeli buses in the West Bank near Beit El and Psagot.

He was once considered a “symbol of the Intifada,” but renounced militancy over a decade ago and was awarded clemency by Israel after he agreed to give up arms.

The other five escapees were identified as Munadil Nafayat, Iham Kahamji, Yaquob Qadiri and brothers Mahmoud and Mohammed al-Arida. They are all members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and from towns near Jenin.

On Wednesday, soldiers arrested the father of escaped prisoner Munadel Enfayat after searching his home.

Soldiers also raided the town of Arrabe and searched several houses. Two of the fugitives, brothers Mahmoud and Mohammed Ardah, also members of Islamic Jihad, hail from the town. The soldiers arrested three members of the Ardah family, the sources said.

Anna Ahronheim and Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.