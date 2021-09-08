Palestinian factions hold events in Ramallah, Gaza to support prisoners

A solidarity event has been called to take place in the center of Ramallah in order to "support the prisoners" who have escaped from Gilboa Prison, according to a report from Maariv.

There are also planned marches and rallies taking place across the West Bank, including in Nablus, Hebron, and Bethlehem, the Safa Press Agency reported, as well as in Gaza.

Palestinian factions have been calling on people to stand against IDF troops deployed at the prisons in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Information Center.

These announcements came after previous events that occurred on Wednesday, where Islamic Jihad prisoners set fire to mattresses in seven cells at the Ketziot Prison in the Negev, with another fire breaking out in Ramon prison.

Police officers and prison guards at the scene of a prison escape of six Palestinian prisoners, outside the Gilboa prison, northern Israel, September 6, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)

These events came after six Palestinian prisoners escaped from the Gilboa prison in Israel's North using a tunnel, with a massive manhunt out to look for the fugitives.

This is a developing story. Jerusalem Post Staff and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.