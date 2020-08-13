IDF clears mines from 12 acres in southern Golan Heights

The IDF announced on Thursday that it finished clearing mines from roughly 50 dunams (12 acres) of land in the Golan Heights, near Kfar Haruv and Afik in the southern part of the region.The reclaimed lands will be handed over to the Golan Regional Council, which intends to repurpose them for agriculture and tourist uses.Earlier this month it was reported that the local council took possession of more than 100 dunams (24 acres) of lands, cleared of mines, in the Emek Habacha area in the northern part of the Golan Heights.