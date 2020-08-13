The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

IDF clears mines from 12 acres in southern Golan Heights

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 13, 2020 14:22
The IDF announced on Thursday that it finished clearing mines from roughly 50 dunams (12 acres) of land in the Golan Heights, near Kfar Haruv and Afik in the southern part of the region.
The reclaimed lands will be handed over to the Golan Regional Council, which intends to repurpose them for agriculture and tourist uses.Earlier this month it was reported that the local council took possession of more than 100 dunams (24 acres) of lands, cleared of mines, in the Emek Habacha area in the northern part of the Golan Heights.
Three Spaniards die in Swiss canyoning accident, fourth missing
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 03:49 PM
Palestinian villages vandalized in West Bank, covered with graffiti
Trump: US Post Office, election funds stalling coronavirus relief talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 03:06 PM
Likud, Blue and White teams meeting now
Belarus starts to release prisoners as EU weighs sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 02:29 PM
Armed people enter Belarusian offices of Russian internet firm Yandex
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 01:51 PM
Owner of ship behind Mauritius oil spill pledges to face up to liability
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 01:43 PM
Iran's coronavirus death toll passes 19,000 as new cases spike
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 12:59 PM
Israelis can visit Greece, despite country's high level of corona
Facebook, Twitter step up fight against misinformation on US elections
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 11:44 AM
Belarus says police detained about 700 protesters overnight
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 11:39 AM
Philippines reports 4,002 more coronavirus infections, 23 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 11:24 AM
Five border police officers charged with robbing, attacking Palestinians
Coronavirus in Israel: Death toll above 640, near 400 seriously ill
Russia: 5,5057 new coronavirus cases and 124 deaths in the past 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 10:39 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by