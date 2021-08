IDF generals met with United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) head Stefano Del Col on Wednesday, discussing the several terrorist attacks on Israel from the Lebanese border.

Commander of the Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram and Head of the IDF International Cooperation Division Brig.-Gen. Effie Defrin met with Del Col to discuss Hezbollah's barrage of 20 rockets fired into Israel on Friday from Lebanon.