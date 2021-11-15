The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

IAF helicopter conducts emergency landing due to malfunction

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 20:02

Updated: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 20:07
An IDF "Yasur" helicopter conducted an emergency landing in a field in central Israel on Monday evening due to a light technical malfunction, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
A technical team is set to arrive at the site and return the helicopter to operation.
With the IAF’s CH-53 Yasur helicopters nearing the age of 50 - several crashed in the past year - its replacement is the most pressing matter for the Air Force. 
First used by the IAF in 1969, the Yasur is the air force’s primary helicopter used to transport soldiers and equipment and have taken part in a wide variety of missions, including secret operations as well as search and rescue missions.
While the helicopters have been upgraded with new electronic and missile defense systems, the IAF still needs to replace them by 2025.
In November 2019, a Yasur CH-53 helicopter was completely destroyed following a technical malfunction in its engine. The helicopter was one of three en route to a base in southern Israel for a training exercise and was flying at a height of 170 meters when the third aircraft notified the pilots of the fire in the engine.
The helicopter was completely destroyed in the blaze after its engine caught fire following the emergency landing outside the community of Beit Kama in the northern Negev desert. All 11 soldiers from the elite Shaldag commando unit, as well as the two pilots, escaped unhurt.
Justice Ministry to provide hotline for transgender legal issues
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 08:24 PM
Saudi-led coalition says redeployment in Yemen meant to back govt forces
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 07:37 PM
Israeli ambassador to UAE presents credentials to Emirati PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 07:35 PM
Russia causes space debris in new weapons test - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 07:25 PM
EU foreign ministers give green light for new sanctions on Belarus
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 06:42 PM
British artillery shell from WWI found in Ganei Tikva
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 05:26 PM
US ex-congressman Beto O'Rourke announces candidacy for Texas governor
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 04:37 PM
UK raises terrorism threat level to severe after Liverpool explosion
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 04:32 PM
Magnitude 5 earthquake shakes southern Iran for second day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 04:21 PM
Justin Bieber to perform in Tel Aviv in October 2022
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 04:00 PM
Emergency services, ministries to drill response to radiological terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 03:50 PM
Nurse issued 150 fake vaccination certificates to patients
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 01:59 PM
50-year-old arrested on suspicion of murdering 90-year-old mother
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 01:21 PM
Police called to the Prime Minister's residence due to strange envelope
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 12:46 PM
Polish police arrest organizers of antisemitic protest in Kalisz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 12:19 PM
