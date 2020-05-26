IDF, Mossad end involvement with National Coronavirus Center

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, Health Ministry Director Moshe Bar Siman Tov and other officials attended an official ceremony on Tuesday marking the end of the IDF’s involvement with the National Coronavirus Control Center at Sheba Medical Center, IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Tuesday.



The Mossad also marked its withdrawal from the center.

The press release stated that the IDF will continue to give all needed help to fight the coronavirus. Kochavi called all the people involved with the center “an amazing group."The Mossad also marked its withdrawal from the center.

Cohen said that “we don’t have any medical expertise,” but said they he and his agents were able to bring “the spirit of the Mossad” into the daily operations undertaken to curb the health threat coronavirus posed.