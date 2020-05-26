The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

IDF, Mossad end involvement with National Coronavirus Center

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 26, 2020 20:41
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, Health Ministry Director Moshe Bar Siman Tov and other officials attended an official ceremony on Tuesday marking the end of the IDF’s involvement with the National Coronavirus Control Center at Sheba Medical Center, IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Tuesday.
 
The press release stated that the IDF will continue to give all needed help to fight the coronavirus. Kochavi called all the people involved with the center “an amazing group."
The Mossad also marked its withdrawal from the center.
 
Cohen said that “we don’t have any medical expertise,” but said they he and his agents were able to bring “the spirit of the Mossad” into the daily operations undertaken to curb the health threat coronavirus posed. 
           


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
32 new coronavirus cases in Israel - Health Ministry
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 08:04 PM
Israel Nature and Parks Authority to reopen six parks for Shavuot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 07:11 PM
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman meets with Derech Eretz faction
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 06:36 PM
Infant care center in Tel Aviv closed due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 05:56 PM
Netanyahu's trial could last 4-5 years, former A-G's Office employee says
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 05:11 PM
Hungary to end state of emergency on June 20
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 04:08 PM
Global fundraising for COVID-19 vaccine, drugs exceeds $10 billion
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 01:57 PM
Hebrew Ulpans to reopen for new olim on Sunday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 01:56 PM
Afghan government will free 900 Taliban prisoners Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 01:56 PM
Rocket siren in southern Israel was false alarm
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 12:18 PM
Philippines records 350 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 12:02 PM
Tiberias beaches closed due to bacteria
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 11:27 AM
Another staff member, student infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 11:14 AM
Singapore's health ministry confirms 383 more coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 10:19 AM
France says relations with Iran tougher after citizen sentenced
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 10:12 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by