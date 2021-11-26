Soldier injured as IDF, Palestinians clash in West Bank

One IDF soldier was lightly injured as IDF forces and Palestinian rioters clashed in several West Bank locations on Friday, Walla reported.
The soldier was injured after a stun grenade was thrown in his direction by Palestinians during clashes in Hebron.
The soldier was evacuated to Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem for treatment.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}
#صور| من المواجهات التي اندلعت مع الاحتلال خلال مسيرة رافضة للاستيطان في بلدة بيتا جنوب نابلس. pic.twitter.com/m6A2qP1rhG— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) November 26, 2021
Near Kalkiliya, Palestinian rioters reportedly threw rocks and Molotov cocktails towards IDF soldiers.
In addition, some 130 Palestinians clashed with IDF soldiers near the evacuated Evyatar outpost, throwing rocks towards soldiers and burning tires.
According to reports, the Palestinian rioters were dispersed by IDF soldiers.
This is a developing story.