Soldier injured as IDF, Palestinians clash in West Bank

Three different clashes between Palestinians and IDF forces throughout Friday left one soldier lightly injured.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 26, 2021 19:05

Updated: NOVEMBER 26, 2021 19:53
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Deir al-Hatab, near Nablus, September 22, 2021. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Deir al-Hatab, near Nablus, September 22, 2021.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
One IDF soldier was lightly injured as IDF forces and Palestinian rioters clashed in several West Bank locations on Friday, Walla reported.
The soldier was injured after a stun grenade was thrown in his direction by Palestinians during clashes in Hebron.
The soldier was evacuated to Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem for treatment.
Near Kalkiliya, Palestinian rioters reportedly threw rocks and Molotov cocktails towards IDF soldiers.
In addition, some 130 Palestinians clashed with IDF soldiers near the evacuated Evyatar outpost, throwing rocks towards soldiers and burning tires.
A woman is seen walking in the West Bank settler outpost of Evyatar. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)A woman is seen walking in the West Bank settler outpost of Evyatar. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
According to reports, the Palestinian rioters were dispersed by IDF soldiers.
This is a developing story.


