IDF searching for escaped prisoners east of Jenin

The IDF is searching for the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from the Gilboa prison in Deir Abu Da'if east of the city of Jenin, Israeli media reported Monday citing Palestinian media.

Police believe that some of the prisoners have escaped Israel while others may still be near Beit She’an.

Police, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Border Police and troops from two IDF companies as well as Special Forces are taking part in the manhunt, and have placed some 200 roadblocks throughout the country to catch the escapees who left the prison through a tunnel they dug in their cell. Security forces are also utilizing special units in the search involving dogs and aerial support.