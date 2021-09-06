IDF strikes Gaza targets in response to balloon attacks - report

IDF has hit several targets within the Gaza Strip on Monday night in response to the fires in southern Israel caused by incendiary balloons, according to Palestinian media.

Earlier on Monday, three fires broke out in the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council with an investigator determining them to be caused by incendiary balloons sent over from the Gaza Strip. According to the reports, IDF struck a site in Khan Yunis.

This is a developing story.