How Hamas built an underground terror network in the heart of Gaza

Over the last decade Hamas has invested millions of dollars into digging extensive tunnel infrastructure below the surface of the Gaza Strip, according to IDF Spokesperson.

The tunnels are used by Hamas to ambush the enemy and carry out counter-offensive operations, all with the aim of causing as much harm to civilians as possible.

Much of Hamas' infrastructure is built in the heart of crowded civilian areas in the Gaza Strip, which means that military targets, including command and control centers, weapons production, weapons depots, military infrastructure, shafts for terrorist tunnels, and combat management centers, are all inside of civilian neighborhoods.



An illustration shows Hamas' use of residential areas in Gaza to support its terrorist activity. (Credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)



As part of Operation Guardian of the Walls, the IDF has caused substantial harm to the tunnel system known as "the Metro," in order to set Hamas plans back as far as possible.

The IDF acts in accordance with international law and takes as much precaution as possible to reduce harm to civilians during its operational activities.

