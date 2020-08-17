IDF strikes Gaza outposts in response to incendiary balloons attacks

IDF tanks attacked Hamas observation outposts on Sunday night in response to earlier launches of incendiary balloons towards Israeli territory and riots near the Gaza border fence, according to an official statement by IDF's spokesperson.Shortly prior, IDF soldiers thwarted an attempt to throw Molotov cocktail towards worshipers near Rachel's Tomb in the West Bank. The National Fire and Rescue Authority reported that since Sunday morning twenty-eight fires broke near the area surrounding the Gaza Strip following incendiary balloon launches, brining the overall number of fires caused by balloons to 149 in the last few weeks, according to Haaretz. Most of the fires broke out in the areas belonging to Eshkol local council. On Sunday night, it was announced by the police that an unexploded incendiary balloon was found in Beersheba. Additional balloons were found in Netivot and Sdot Negev.Over the last weekend, the nightly riots near the Gaza border fence broke out again - a development that was anticipated by the security forces.The "night confusion units" that Hamas employs to terrorize the lives of Israeli citizens living near the border fence and which ceased from activity during the last year, seemed to have return to action.