IDF to cease coronavirus-related civilian operations

The IDF will cease its coronavirus-era civilian activity, including food distribution, assistance to hospitals and disinfection operations, in accordance with Israel's virus exit strategy, Ynet reported.As part of this return to routine, soldiers will not be allowed to take buses from central stations, and will either have to take them from other bus stations or use the IDF's transportation service.No more than 50 soldiers from the same capsule will be allowed to gather in a single closed location. Additionally, Israeli volunteers will be allowed back into bases.