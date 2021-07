The committee will be headed by a senior medical officer who specializes in the relevant field and will investigate the medical aspects pertaining to the circumstances of the officer's death, the spokesperson said.

The committee will examine broad medical issues regarding the incident and within them the use of resuscitation devices and preventive medical care.

The late Col. Asman will be laid to rest on Sunday, after which the examination committee will begin its work.

The IDF will establish a medical investigation committee into the sudden collapse and death of IDF officer, the late Colonel Sharon Asman, the IDF spokesperson announced on Saturday evening.