IDF to open third coronavirus department at Rambam Medical Center

The IDF will establish an additional coronavirus department in Haifa's Rambam Medical Center in an effort to prepare for a scenario of increased morbidity rates, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported on Thursday.
The IDF is currently establishing two coronavirus departments at Rambam, and began training another medical team to run the third planned department.
Unlike the two others, the third department will only be used in case of emergency.
