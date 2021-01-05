IDF to send staff to assist Bnai Zion Hospital with coronavirus strain

The IDF will send a unit of reserves from the Medical Corps to assist the Bnai Zion Hospital in treating patients as the center struggles to handle the load caused by the coronavirus pandemic."In light of the strain, and the lack of manpower - particularly caused by nurses and staff members in quarantine, the IDF answered our request for help affirmatively," said the hospital's CEO.The center recently converted one of the internal medicine wards into a coronavirus ward. There are 55 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the center's coronavirus wards, 48 are in serious condition and four are intubated.