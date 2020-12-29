IDF trainees forced to stand outside in underwear as punishment

A company of trainees from the Givati Brigade , and soldiers from armored divisions training with them, were forced to stand in the desert in their underwear as a punishment , according to N12.

The soldiers were in advanced training and were not able to complete a task in the alloted time, N12 reported. In response, their commander forced them to stand outside in their underwear at four a.m. The commander claimed that the purpose of the punishment was to show the soldiers how to dress within seven minute, a common requirement for combat soldiers.

The brigade commander is investigating the incident and the commander responsible has been suspended from his position.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit told N12 that "this is a serious incident that is not in line with the IDF's values and what is expected from IDF commanders."

"From the moment the incident became known, the commander was immediately suspended from his job. More steps are likely to be taken once the investigation is closed," the Spokesperson's Unit went on to say.