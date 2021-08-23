Explosive balloons launched from Gaza - report

Incendiary balloons were reportedly launched in Gaza on Sunday night, Palestinian media sources reported.
IDF soldiers in the area reportedly heard explosions due to balloons as well, according to Walla reporter Amir Bohbot.
This comes following a recent escalation between Israel and the Hamas-controlled coastal enclave, which saw an Israeli Border policeman seriously wounded when he was shot by a Palestinian at the border.
The 21-year-old St.-Sgt. Bar-el Shmueli was shot by a Palestinian who had been able to approach the perimeter fence and fire a handgun into Shmueli’s firing position.The attack was seen in a video shared on social media where dozens of Palestinians gathered along the fence near Shmueli’s position. One was seen trying to snatch his weapon; although the Palestinian managed to grab the barrel, Shmueli managed to pull it back.“The soldier fought back and prevented the gun in his hands from being taken away,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.In another video of the same incident, Palestinians are then seen throwing objects and hitting the barrel of the weapon, and then one rioter is seen approaching Shmueli’s position and firing a handgun into it.
The IDF opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This also comes following Egypt's move to close the Rafah border crossing into the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing escalation.
This is a developing story.