Incoming Shin Bet head 'R' proved anonymous letter false - report

'R,' who was approved on Friday by the government's vetting committee for senior appointments as the new Shin Bet head, has proven that allegations made against him in the anonymous letter published on Wednesday to be false, N12 reported on Friday evening.

The anonymous letter detailed two unspecified alleged incidents of misconduct by 'R.'

According to the report, during 'R's confirmation hearing on Friday, outgoing Shin Bet head Nadav Argaman stated he personally investigated the allegations and found them to be baseless.

'R' himself previously stated he knows who the letter was written by and that the person also previously attempted to undermine two previous promotions.