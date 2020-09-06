Stabbing attack reported near Ariel

A stabbing attack took place at Ariel Junction in the West Bank, the IDF reported on Sunday afternoon. The terrorist, armed with a knife, reportedly attempted to stab IDF soldiers at the junction. He attempted to escape toward the city of Ariel, and was shot by a policeman.
The medical volunteer organization Rescuers Without Borders, specializing in providing first aid medical treatment, reported that the suspect was arrested by security forces after being shot in his leg. No Israelis were reportedly injured.
This is a developing story.